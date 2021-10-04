Deals: AirPods Pro hit new Amazon low of $179, one-day storage Gold Box, iPhone 12 cases, more

A new week is now underway and all of today’s best deals are headlined by the best price yet on AirPods Pro at $179. That’s alongside official iPhone 12 series cases from $17 and a one-day storage and NAS sale at Amazon. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro fall to new all-time low of $179

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s lineup of the latest AirPods headlined by the AirPods Pro at $179. Having dropped to the best price of the year, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings from the usual $249 price tag and beats our previous mention by $1.

Arguably the most compelling aspect of AirPods Pro is the active noise cancellation, which pairs with one of the best transparency modes on the market to deliver an enticing listening experience. That’s alongside newer additions like Spatial Audio and support for Dolby Atmos that launched earlier this summer on top of other new lossless streaming features. Not to mention, some other perks like Hey Siri support, IPX4 water resistance, and 24-hour battery life. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save on official iPhone 12 cases from $17

Amazon is now clearing out Apple’s official collection of iPhone 12 series cases starting at $17. While you’ll find the deepest discounts on the iPhone 12 mini covers, today’s markdowns extend to clear cases and leather styles for all of Apple’s now previous-generation handsets. Though our top pick is Silicone iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Case starting at $30. Down from $49, you’re looking at 39% in savings and a new all-time low.

Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 series device in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Amazon launches one-day up to 32% off storage sale

Amazon is taking up to 32% off a collection of storage and NAS from Synology, Crucial, Lexar, Toshiba, and more. With prices starting at $20, our top pick is the Synology 2-bay DS220+ NAS for $239.99. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low from Prime Day at 20% off and still one of the very first price cuts overall.

Delivering a 2-bay design, one of Synology’s latest NAS is perfect for everything from light Time Machine backups to handling Plex media server tasks and more. Around the back, there are two Gigabit Ethernet slots alongside a pair of USB 3.0 ports. Time and time again we’ve found it to be a compelling option, and you can get the full scoop in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless review: keeping it simple and light [Video]

Comica VDLive10 mic kit review: Take live mobile video to the next level [Video]

Bungie Rewards Hawkmoon Mini Replica Unboxing [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: