Mosyle launches encrypted DNS filtering & security solution with automated deployment for Apple devices

Web filtering has typically been done at the network level, but in response to changing work and education styles, Mosyle is providing K-12, higher education, and enterprise customers with web filtering and end-user privacy for Apple devices at school, home, or work.

The new DNS-based filtering solution is built within Mosyle’s Apple MDM and security platform. The encrypted DNS leverages features from web filtering and security, MDM, and endpoint security to create completely new workflows for IT administrators to secure end-users.

“The past 18 months have put a major spotlight on the industry’s outdated approach to web filtering,” said Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO, Mosyle. “Nearly every school and enterprise IT department was forced to pivot and retrofit their network-focused solution to work on the endpoint, creating a slow, unstable and insecure content filtering solution when devices were not on an approved network. Mosyle believes the future of management and protection is in the endpoint and that’s the key to our latest DNS filtering and security offering.”

Instead of focusing on the IP layer, Mosyle’s DNS filtering leverages DNS over HTTPS and DNS over TLS protocols to enforce highly efficient filtering controls at the OS and apps levels without deep traffic inspection that can expose personal information.

Mosyle’s new DNS filtering solution will be available under a private beta program for K-12 education customers in the coming weeks. The company will announce a public beta access program for higher education and enterprise customers early next year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: