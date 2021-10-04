PSA: Apple Watch Series 7 will reportedly be limited in supply during pre-orders

Apple has finally confirmed that Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in stores on October 15, with pre-orders starting this Friday, October 8. However, if you’re planning to buy a new Apple Watch, be aware that availability may be really low due to limited supplies.

According to sources from Apple blogger and YouTuber Jon Prosser, mass production of the Apple Watch Series 7 began less than a month ago. This has reportedly resulted in really low inventories, which means that there won’t be many units available for immediate shipment next week.

Prosser had already reported last week that Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders would begin this week, with the product hitting stores in mid-October — which proved to be correct.

Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at Apple’s September special event, but the company had never said when the product would become available until earlier today. Rumors suggested that Apple had been facing difficulties in producing the new Apple Watch models, which may have been the reason for the launch in stores being delayed.

Apple says that Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in more than 60 countries at first, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, UAE, UK, and US.

Pre-orders will start at 5 a.m. PT on October 8. If you really want an Apple Watch Series 7, better wake up early on Friday – otherwise, you might not be able to get a unit in time for the official launch next week.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: