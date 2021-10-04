Apple Watch Series 7 orders start on Friday October 8; availability Oct 15

Apple has announced that Apple Watch Series 7 orders will open this Friday, October 8. The first orders will deliver from a week later, on October 15.

Apple announced the new model during the iPhone 13 keynote, but didn’t say at the time when it would go on sale …

The company has now given the details.

Apple today announced Apple Watch Series 7, featuring the largest and most advanced Apple Watch display ever — and a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders — will be available to order beginning Friday, October 8, at 5 a.m. PDT and available in stores starting Friday, October 15. The design of Apple Watch Series 7 is refined with softer, more rounded corners, and the display has a unique refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to seamlessly connect with the curvature of the case. At just 1.7 mm thin, the narrower borders of Apple Watch Series 7 maximize the screen area of the display while minimally changing the dimensions of the watch itself. Apple Watch Series 7 also features a user interface optimized for the larger display, a new QWERTY keyboard, plus two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device. Users benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life, now complemented by 33 percent faster charging. Available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, Apple Watch Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch ever, with a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal. It is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating. Apple Watch Series 7 introduces five beautiful new aluminum case finishes, including midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED, along with a range of new band colors and styles. Stainless steel models are available in silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel, along with Apple Watch Edition in titanium and space black titanium. Apple Watch Nike and Apple Watch Hermès also introduce exclusive new bands and watch faces, and Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3 continue in existing colors. The newest Apple Watch continues to offer indispensable tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app, and a Blood Oxygen sensor and app. watchOS 8 helps users stay healthy, active, and connected through new workout types, the new Mindfulness app, innovative accessibility features, greater access with Apple Wallet, and more capabilities with the Home app, along with enhancements to Messages and the Photos app.

Apple says that the Watch will initially go on sale in more than 60 countries and regions.

Customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 50 other countries and regions will be able to order Apple Watch Series 7 beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, October 8, with availability in stores beginning Friday, October 15.

Pricing starts at $399. If you’re buying the cellular model, Apple says you can claim back $100 when you activate a plan with T-Mobile/Sprint or Verizon.

Check out full details in our Apple Watch Series 7 guide.

