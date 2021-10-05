Apple releases new firmware version for AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and Beats products

Apple is rolling out a new firmware version for headphones powered by the W1 or H1 chip. This includes AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, AirPods (second-generation), Beats Solo Pro, and Powerbeats 4. Head below for details on how to check your firmware version.

Unfortunately, there are no release notes for AirPods or Beats updates. This means we’ll have to wait until the update is fully rolled out to get a grasp on what’s new. Apple does not have a very robust update mechanism in place for AirPods software, which often leaves users in the dark about changes.

Here are the latest firmware versions:

  • AirPods Pro – 4A400
  • AirPods Max – 4A400
  • AirPods (second-generation) – 4A400
  • Beats Solo Pro – 4A394
  • Powerbeats 4 – 4A394
  • Powerbeats Pro – 4A394

How to update your AirPods

Apple does not make it easy to manually update your AirPods to new firmware versions. Instead, the company says new firmware versions will install when the AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

  • Open the Settings app on your iPhone
  • Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu
  • Find your AirPods in the list of devices
  • Tap the “i” next to them
  • Look at the “Firmware Version” number

Again, the newest AirPods, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro firmware version is 4A400. If this is what you see in the Settings app, then it means your AirPods are fully updated. If not, the update should install when connected to your iPhone via Bluetooth.

If you spot any changes in the AirPods or Beats firmware updates rolling out today, let us know down in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

