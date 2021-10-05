Poll: Are you planning to buy the Apple Watch Series 7? If so, which model?

Apple will start accepting pre-orders of its brand new Apple Watch Series 7 on October 8. As reports suggest, it will be limited in supply during pre-orders, are you planning to place an order this year?

The Apple Watch Series 7 was first unveiled during the “California Streaming” event. While Apple said the watch would be available “later this fall,” a week after the event, Hèrmes started letting its customers know that its special Apple Watch edition would begin pre-orders by October 8.

With a lot of mystery from Apple and just a few days away from the pre-orders opening, the company hasn’t revealed yet how much all the Series 7 models will cost. We know it’ll start at $399, but will Apple maintain the same pricing as last year for other models?

For Apple Watch Series 6 owners, Apple Watch Series 7 isn’t a big improvement at all. It brings a 70% brighter Always-On Retina display when your wrist is down and a larger screen. Instead of 40 mm and 44 mm, the new Apple Watch has 41 mm and 45 mm cases.

Apart from that, Apple Watch Series 7 has the same chip as the previous model and the same sensors. With that in mind, while this new watch can be a great update to older models, it’s not an easy switch for Apple Watch Series 6 customers.

This Apple Watch Series 7 features the same health features as before: a blood-oxygen measuring sensor, irregular rhythm notification, fall detection, and more. Apple also promises the ability to charge the smartwatch faster than the previous model if customers buy a new USB-C cable.

What’s also different is the colors of the new Apple Watch Series 7 Watch.

Aluminum

Midnight

Starlight

Green

Blue

(PRODUCT)RED

Stainless Steel

Silver

Graphite

Gold

Titanium

Natural

Space Black

Apple says this new model is more “crack” resistant than the previous one. Though it’s important to note that the versions with aluminum don’t have sapphire glass, meaning they’re more susceptible to micro-abrasions and scratches than the Stainless Steel or Titanium models.

With all that in mind, are you planning to get the new Apple Watch Series 7? If so, which model? Vote in the poll, tell us in the comment section below, and don’t forget to check out our Series 7 guide here.

