Tim Cook pens touching memo to employees to mark 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs’ death

In addition to marking the tenth anniversary of Steve Jobs’ passing with a special homepage takeover on Apple.com, Apple CEO Tim Cook has also sent a company-wide memo in which he reflects on the late Apple cofounder. The memo was obtained by Bloomberg.

In the memo, Cook acknowledges one of Jobs’ long-held beliefs, as well as how Jobs helped him see the potential in himself.

Steve believed that “people with passion can change the world for the better.” That’s the philosophy that inspired him to create Apple. And it lives in us today. Steve was so many things: brilliant, funny, and wise, a husband, a father, a friend, and, of course, a visionary. He challenged us to see the world not for what it was, but for what it could be. And he helped so many people, myself included, see the same potential in ourselves. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about him.

Cook continues on by saying that he will always cherish Jobs and his legacy:

I wish Steve were here to see the way his spirit lives on in all of your amazing work. But most of all, I wish he could see what you do next. Steve once said that his proudest achievements were the ones that were yet to come. He spent every day imagining a future that no one else could see and working relentlessly to bring his vision to life. Steve was a singular figure, but he taught us all how to soar. I miss him, and I will cherish him always.

The full memo can be found at Bloomberg.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: