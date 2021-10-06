Stacktrace Podcast 156: “That time complexity problem”

John gets back into game development, Rambo builds a custom Bluetooth packet parser for AirBuddy, and the two embark on another technical deep dive — this time into the big topic of performance tuning.
- Imagine Engine
- John’s SwiftUI game demo
- Rambo’s debug app for inspecting BLE advertisements
- Synalyze It!
- Sets in Swift
- Time complexity
- Entity Component System (ECS)
- cloc
