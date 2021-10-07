Standalone Apple TV+ app launches on 2016 and 2017 LG smart TVs

- Oct. 7th 2021 2:33 am PT

0

Apple has been rolling out the Apple TV app to many different platforms, including smart TVs, games consoles, and third-party streaming devices like the Amazon Fire Stick or Roku streaming sticks. In a slight twist, the company is also distributing a ‘Apple TV+’ app for older LG webOS TVs.

The launch was first spotted by FlatpanelsHD, and later confirmed by an LG support document.

The standard Apple TV app is available on 2018 and newer LG webOS TVs. This special Apple TV+ app is targeted at 2016 and 2017 models.

Although the name and logo is different, the actual app experience appears identical to the TV app — except that you can only watch TV+ content. The Watch Now and other iTunes Store tabs are simply missing.

Somewhat comically, that means this app has just three tabs in the top navigation — Apple TV+, Search and Settings. It also means that the Up Next functionality previously found in the Watch Now tab is now awkwardly located as an inline row at the top of the tv+ page.

It is true that many proponents of Apple TV+ — including me — have wanted less focus on the iTunes Store in the TV app in order to focus on the content available to us with the subscription, but this particular stripped-down incarnation is not quite what we had in mind.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

dbrand Grip iPhone 13 cases

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.