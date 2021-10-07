Kaleidoscope 3 gets new interface with dark mode, native M1 Macs support, more

As we have previously covered here on 9to5Mac, Kaleidoscope is a popular and powerful Mac app for users who constantly need to compare the differences between files and folders. Following its acquisition by Letter Opener GmbH earlier this year, Kaleidoscope 3 has just been released with a new interface, native support for M1 Macs, and more.

Those who already know Kaleidoscope will definitely notice the interface changes in Kaleidoscope 3, which have made the app look more modern and clean. It not only perfectly fits the new design of macOS Big Sur and Monterey but also brings compatibility with the system’s dark mode for the first time.

When comparing text documents, a new Reader view lets users hide all distractions and focus only on the content. In addition, the update adds options to customize fonts, line height, and tab width — you can even turn off line numbers if you want.

The new version of Kaleidoscope also makes it easier to quickly search for a specific file or extension, and there are also filters to see only what has been changed, added to, or deleted from a file or folder. Users can even ignore particular folders and files in a comparison and also take advantage of a powerful integration with the Alfred utility app.

In addition to all the new features, Kaleidoscope 3 finally runs natively on Macs with M1 chip. This results in better performance and also more energy efficiency, which is perfect for MacBook users. I definitely noticed during my tests that the time for comparing large folders has decreased significantly when compared to the previous version of the app.

Kaleidoscope 3 is available on the Mac App Store for $149.99, and you can get a 15-day free trial version on its official website. If you already own Kaleidoscope 2, the upgrade will cost you $69.99. It’s worth noting that the app doesn’t have any subscriptions or in-app purchases.

