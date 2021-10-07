Verizon expands 5G UWB and 5G Home Internet to more US cities [Update: Here are the latest 7]

On the heels of announcing a new 10-year partnership with the NFL, Verizon has also unveiled the latest US cities to gain the high-speed 5G ultrawide band and 5G Home Internet coverage. The expansion brings the former to 82 cities with the latter now available in 57.

Verizon announced today that its 5G Home Internet has expanded to parts of Birmingham, AL; Fort Wayne, IN and Oklahoma City, OK. And its high-speed 5G UWB coverage is coming to Jacksonville, FL; El Paso, TX; Dayton, OH; Scranton, PA; and Tacoma, WA later this month. Learn more in Verizon’s blog post here.

Previous coverage from 9/9 below:

Verizon shared all the details about the new mobile and home 5G coverage in a press release today. New cities getting 5G UWB include Harrisburg, PA; Athens, GA; Orlando, FL, and Fremont, CA.

Meanwhile, Verizon 5G Home Internet has arrived in Fremont, CA; Orlando, FL; Pensacola, FL; Sarasota, FL and Niagara Falls, NY.

Verizon’s 5G UWB coverage is known to be the fastest version of the next-gen cellular standard – although rarer to find – with speeds up to 1 Gbps and average speeds around 700 Mbps.

Verizon’s 5G Home Internet offers speeds up to 1Gbps and average download speeds of 300 Mbps. Plans start at just $50 for Verizon customers and $70 for those without an existing Verizon plan.

And Verizon is even covering up to $500 of early termination fees to switch to the 5G home plan.

