Mac shipments grow 14% in Q3 ahead of new MacBook Pro release

Ahead of Apple’s planned announcement of fiscal Q4 2021 earnings on October 28, Canalys has published its full data covering the same quarter (calendar Q3). According to the data, the global PC market grew by 5% during the quarter to 84.1 million shipments, following five quarters of double-digit growth.

Canalys explains that that the reason for lower growth in the quarter was supply chain disruptions. Shortages are expected to continue “well into 2022,” according to Canalys analyst Ishan Dutt:

Disruption to the global supply chain and logistics network remains the key inhibitor of higher growth in the PC market. More than a year on from the onset of the pandemic, manufacturing continues to be hindered by lockdowns and other COVID-19 related restrictions, particularly in Asia. This has been compounded by a massive slowdown in global transportation with freight prices and delay times skyrocketing as a number of industries compete to meet unfulfilled demand. The shortfall in supply of PCs is expected to last well into 2022, with the holiday season of this year set to see a significant portion of orders not met. Vendors able to manage this period of operational upheaval by diversifying production and distribution and having better visibility of orders to prioritize device allocation will be equipped to ride out the storm.

For Apple specifically, Canalys estimates that it shipped 7.82 million Macs during the quarter, up 14.4% year-over-year. This gives Apple a 9.3% share of the market, compared to the 8.5% market share it held in the same quarter last year. According to the Canalys data, Apple is the fourth-largest PC maker behind Lenovo, HP, and Dell, and ahead of fifth-place Acer.

Apple is set to report its quarterly earnings on October 28. As always, it’s important to remember that the company does not disclose unit sales by product category. Instead, Apple reports revenue by product category. We’re also expecting big updates to the Mac in the coming weeks, which could boost shipments for the important holiday quarter.

