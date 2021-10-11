Monday’s best deals: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack $74, M1 MacBook Air $149 off, more

To kick off a new week, we’re back with a collection of notable discounts headlined by Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at a new low of $74. That’s alongside a return to the best Amazon price on the latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at $149 off and this Apple flash sale at Best Buy. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack is down to a new low

Verizon Wireless is now offering the official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $74. While you’d typically pay the retail price of $99 at every other retailer, including Amazon, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low. There’s 25% in savings to be had from the usual going rate with today’s offer also undercutting our previous mention by $10.

Serving as a perfect companion to your new iPhone 13 or existing iPhone 12, the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack arrives to dish out some extra power while on the go. It can refuel your handset at 5W speeds from the internal battery, though steps up to offer the full 15W MagSafe charging speeds when plugged into a USB-C cable. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Save $149 on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB to $850. Normally fetching $999, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon all-time low with $149 in savings attached. The upgraded 512 GB model is also seeing the same $149 discount, which brings it down to $1,100.

Bringing M1 to a fan-less build that’s perfect for taking on-the-go or using away from the desk, Apple’s latest MacBook Air delivers all of the performance gains you’d expect. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Best Buy kicks off the week with Apple flash sale

Best Buy is kicking off the week by launching a new flash sale. Live through Tuesday, there’s notable discounts on everything from the latest Apple releases to Chromebooks, smart home gear, and more. Among all of the other Apple deals that have gone live to start the week, Best Buy is now getting in on the savings by discounting the Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro to $199. Down from its $349 going rate, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention for the best price of the year.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated for supplying power to your device. There’s also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: WD Black SN750 SE Battlefield 2042 edition + open beta first impressions [Video]

Sceptre Nebula 44-inch Monitor review: Ultra-wide gaming on a budget [Video]

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless review: keeping it simple and light [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: