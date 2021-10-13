Apple moves Safari favorites bar back where it’s supposed to be in Monterey beta 10

Today Apple released a whole host of new beta operating systems, one of them being macOS Monterey beta 10. One of Monterey’s biggest features is the redesigned Safari web browser. The new look has garnered much attention, and frankly, lots of people hate it. One of the biggest gripes was the placement of the favorite bar below the redesigned tabs. Now with Monterey beta 10, they’re back where they belong.

Our friend over at Six Colors, Jason Snell, first discovered the change. The tab bar is now positioned between the url bar and your tabs. With the change your favorites won’t get lost in your content if you use the new color tinting feature.

So far there doesn’t seem to be anything else new with Safari in macOS Monterey. With the Apple event next Monday, this is likely the iteration that will ship with the new version of macOS. Apple has continually updated Safari throughout the beta cycle, with the biggest change being the option to revert to separating tabs from the url bar.

So some Safari on macOS Monterey news… they moved the Favorites Bar back up where it belongs. Apple really is still tweaking Mac Safari…https://t.co/QavSZnsQe5 pic.twitter.com/n3qpQuD2nD — Jason Snell (@jsnell) October 13, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: