Apple orders comedy series ‘Shrinking’, hailing from Ted Lasso writers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein

Apple TV+ has teed up its third partnership with Bill Lawrence. Following the worldwide success of Ted Lasso, last month Apple announced that Lawrence would produce an adaptation of Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn.

This time, fellow Ted Lasso writer Brett Goldstein (who you may recognize as Roy Kent) is also in the mix for a new 10-episode comedy series called ‘Shrinking’, set to star Jason Segel.

In ‘Shrinking’, Segel will play a therapist who breaks the rules and tells his clients exactly what he thinks, and predictable mayhem ensues. Segel will also appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ movie ‘The Sky is Everywhere’.

Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein will get writing and executive producer credit on the series. Lawrence and Goldstein both come off of multiple Emmy wins for Ted Lasso, and Segel is most known for his role as Marshall in the sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother’.

Deadline reports that Apple is currently pursuing Bill Lawrence to sign an overall deal with the company, who he is currently renegotiating his Warner Bros’ contract. The producer is highly sought after in the wake of the Ted Lasso phenomenon. With Ted Lasso, Bad Monkey and Shrinking underway, Apple is certainly making a strong case for Lawrence’s ear.

As far as Ted Lasso is concerned, writing on the third season has recently started and the series will begin filming in January. You can expect it to arrive in the late summer of 2022, around the same timeframe that season one and season two debuted.

