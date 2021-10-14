Deals: MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My sees first discount to $50, Bose flash sale, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My at $50. That’s alongside a new Bose flash sale and the Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac at $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My on sale for the first time

AT&T is now offering the new Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My for $50. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen, you’re looking at 15% in savings from the usual $59 price tag and a new all-time low. Having just been refreshed to go alongside the iPhone 13, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the wallet includes support for Apple’s Find My network, so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model.

Save on Bose ANC earbuds and more

Today, Bose is kicking off a new 48-hour fall savings event with the best prices of the year across its lineup of headphones, earbuds, smart sunglasses, and more. Our top pick is the Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds for $199 at Amazon and Bose. Not only is this offer a new all-time low, but the $80 savings from the usual $279 price tag is one of the very first markdowns to date and beats our previous mention by $52.

Having launched last September, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds take on AirPods Pro with active noise canceling features in tow alongside up to 18-hours of playback with the included charging case. You’re also looking at an IPX4 water-resistance rating, allowing the earbuds to accompany you on workouts and runs.

Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac falls to $80

Staples is currently discounting a selection of Logitech MX Mac and PC peripherals, with the MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for Mac headlining the selection at $80. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings, a match of the all-time low, and only the second time we’ve seen this price so far.

Designed with Macs in mind, this version of Logitech’s MX Master 3 Advanced mouse pairs with your machine over Bluetooth and delivers a 70-hour battery life. Alongside USB-C charging, it lives up to the popularity of the MX Master lineup with “ultrafast” MagSpeed scrolling, app-specific customizations, Flow cross-computer control, and much more. Dive into our hands-on review.

