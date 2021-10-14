‘Book Track’ manager gets refreshed interface, new widgets, more

Book Track is an app for those who need to manage and organize their book collections in one place. Launched in early 2020, Book Track received a major update on Thursday with a refreshed interface, new home screen widgets, and more.

The main screen of the app has been completely redesigned to make it cleaner and more functional, while also offering more details about the user’s library. On iPadOS and macOS, Book Track now features a three-column layout that takes advantage of the larger screens to show more content.

New home screen widgets let users track their reading statistics without even having to open the app. The update also comes with a shortcut for adding new books and a field to tell the app when you bought each book.

As I described in my review last year, Book Track impressed me for its features. One of the coolest features of the app is an option to scan the barcode of a book and then find it online to add it to your library. Users can also add custom tags to books in order to then find them by using precise filters.

Book Track is available for free on the iOS App Store and the macOS version of the app is available on the Mac App Store. A single in-app purchase of $5.99 on iOS and $10.99 on macOS unlocks all the app features.

