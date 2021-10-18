New MacBook Pro available to order today from $1999, ships next week

Apple today officially announced its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The new machines will be available to order today with the first shipments arriving next week…

Here are the pricing details Apple revealed during today’s event:

$1999 for 14-inch MacBook Pro

$2499 for 16-inch MacBook Pro

The new MacBook Pros will be available in silver and space gray. Here’s more on the new MacBook Pro:

Keep up with all of Apple’s announcements from the “Unleashed” event in our our full News Hub right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: