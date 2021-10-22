iPhone 11/Pro/Max $529 off in Friday’s best deals + AirPods Max at $429 and Samsung storage sale

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are headlined by a sale of up to $529 off iPhone 11/Pro/Max. That’s alongside AirPods Max at $429 and this 1-day Samsung 20% off storage sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $529 on iPhone 11/Pro/Max

Through the end of today, Woot has launched its latest iPhone sale with a series of certified refurbished unlocked handsets starting at $100. A particular highlight is delivering new all-time lows across the iPhone 11 series starting at $420. Down from $699, you’re looking at $279 in savings while beating our previous mention by $20. While carrier deals this year have been awfully enticing for those trading in a phone, today’s discounts make for notable savings for anyone looking to grab an unlocked handset for the first time.

iPhone 11 may not be the latest from Apple, but it still delivers plenty of value for those who don’t need the all-new devices. Starting with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and going up from there, you’re also looking at other staples across the handsets like Face ID, the A13 Bionic chip, and two or more cameras around the back. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

AirPods Max are now down to $429

Crutchfield is offering Apple’s AirPods Max in Pink for $429. Down from $549, today’s deal beats the previous all-time low that we’ve tracked by $1 and marks the best price that we’ve ever seen.

Apple’s AirPods Max arrive as the company’s flagship headphones ready to deliver Spacial Audio, Dolby Atmos, and more when enjoying your favorite tunes or videos. You’ll find an aluminum frame paired with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to create the most comfortable headphones I’ve ever worn. Plus, with Hey Siri support and 20-hour battery life, AirPods Max are sure a compelling option of high-end audio listening for all. Our hands-on review takes a deeper dive into why these premium headphones are worth the cash.

Samsung storage Gold Box takes 20% off

Amazon is taking 20% or more off a selection of Samsung storage headlined by its EVO Select 512GB microSDXC Card at $55. Down from the usual $70 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $5 under our previous mention at 21% off.

Supporting up to 100MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest iteration of microSD cards are just as capable for sticking in a DSLR or action camera as they are for expanding the storage on a Nintendo Switch or Android smartphone. Plus, a bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it less of a hassle to retrieve footage.

