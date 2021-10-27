Deezer targets Apple Music switchers with new ‘Transfer your favorites’ feature

The worst thing about migrating to another music streaming service is losing all your playlists and songs. To help switchers, Deezer is making it easier to move away from Apple Music and Spotify with a new ‘Transfer your favorites’ feature.

‘Transfer your favorites’ is an in-app feature from Tune My Music that lets new or existing Deezer users effortlessly transfer their music library from another streaming service without the need of ever leaving the app.

Deezer explains how to transfer your favorite songs and playlists:

Sign in to the app then head to the Settings tab;

Mobile users just need to select ‘Transfer your favorites’ while web users will find this feature by going to their account settings;

Then, tap on ‘Select a service’ and your whole music collection will be integrated into Deezer.

“One of the most popular requests we get from our community is the ability to easily transfer your existing library to Deezer. We don’t want our users to lose their favorite tracks and the playlists that they’ve built over time. Thanks to the new ‘Transfer your favorites feature in the app’ we can make life easy for our users. Now it’s time for all of our listeners to finally get all their tunes in one place,” said Deezer’s Head of Product, Alexandra Leloup.

This feature is compatible with Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, YouTube Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, iTunes, Qobuz, Moodagent, Napster, Beatport, Beatsource, KKbox, Lastfm, and Soundmachine, which means users from all of these streaming services can easily migrate to Deezer using its iOS app, Android app, or its webpage.

The app also says that when users transfer at least 16 tracks, Deezer will be able to match Flow, one of the top features from the app that creates personal soundtracks that play all your favorite songs.

What do you think of this feature? Did you ever have trouble while switching from different music streaming services? Tell us in the comment section below.

