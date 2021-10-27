‘Tasks’ to-do list app updated with new sidebar, Siri shortcuts, Quick Notes support, more

I reviewed Tasks here on 9to5Mac last year and it quickly became my favorite app for to-do lists. This week, Tasks has been updated with several new features that take advantage of iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, including Siri Shortcuts, Quick Notes support, and even a revamped sidebar.

With its latest update, Tasks now offers support for multiple Siri Shortcuts, which is great since the Shortcuts app is now available on the Mac for the first time with macOS Monterey. For users running iOS 15 and macOS 12, the app is compatible with time-sensitive notifications — which are delivered even when you have Focus mode enabled.

The new sidebar lets you filter tasks by tags, priorities, or status, and you no longer need to click the “Save” button every time you edit a task. Adding tags has been made easier and there’s now support for exporting the columns to a PDF file, as well as new home screen widgets.

And of course, there are also other important features from previous versions of the app that are still available to users.

In addition to all that, Tasks has everything you expect from a great iOS app. It supports Dark Mode, drag-and-drop gestures, mouse and trackpad, multiple windows on iPad, and more. The app is even optimized for iPhone models with larger displays, featuring a two-column landscape layout.

Tasks is available for both iOS and macOS on the App Store, and you can try it out for free. The full license of the app costs $14.99 per year, and there’s also a lifetime license for $49.99.

