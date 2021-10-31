Multi-channel audio and Wacom support come to remote Mac environments with Teradici CAS

At Adobe MAX, Teradici announced some exciting features for high-performance when remotely accessing Macs using Teradici CAS, including multi-channel audio, PCoIP Ultra Auto-Offload, AV-Lock, collaboration, and Wacom device compatibility.

“With Teradici CAS, broadcasters have the freedom to tailor their workflows to the unique needs of the production or creative team, no matter where they are located, including hybrid work options,” said Ziad Lammam, Global Head of Teradici Product Management, HP. “Creators can securely collaborate on video files with the same quality and responsiveness they’re used to in-studio and still meet tight editorial timelines, despite the fact that editors are working remotely.” “Adobe® Creative Cloud® enables creatives to bring their ideas to life,” said Sue Skidmore, Head of Partner Relations, Adobe Video. “With today’s announcement at Adobe MAX, Teradici CAS is debuting new features that offer remote capabilities—something we know Adobe creatives will appreciate.Combined with the rich user experience that Teradici CAS delivers with Premiere Pro and After Effects, there are no limits to where the creative process can happen.”

Teradici CAS has been a key solution for broadcast professionals who need to securely access their high-performance Macs for content creation, newsroom environments, on-screen graphics, and digital effects while working in remote and hybrid environments. Using the Teradici PCoIP remote display protocol, corporate assets and information remains securely located in an on-site content network but can be worked with from anywhere.

Earlier this year, Teradici announced Teradici CAS support for the Mac running in on-premises data centers and public cloud environments. All existing PCoIP endpoints from Teradici, including macOS clients (including Apple silicon-based Macs), Windows, Linux, PCoIP Zero Clients, and PCoIP-enabled Thin Clients can connect to a macOS host environment. This solution gives IT administrators complete control of their infrastructure to choose any data center, OS, and application combination when letting employees connect remotely. Teradici CAS support for Mac hosts with Apple Silicon is planned for next summer.

