Teradici CAS is now available on macOS to unlock high-performance remote access

We previously covered Teradici’s announcement with MacStadium to unlock high-performing remote access on the Mac. I interviewed Ziad Lammam, VP of product management at Teradici, on a recent episode of Apple @ Work as well. Today, the company is announcing the general release of Teradici CAS to unlock high-performance remote access on macOS.

“Teradici CAS users have even more flexibility to re-imagine their workflows post-pandemic and can now securely remote into their high-powered Mac wherever they may be, including from their home office,” said David Smith, CEO at Teradici. “Working with Apple, Teradici has delivered an essential solution for power users and knowledge workers who rely on secure, high-performance remote access to their Mac. Enterprises can easily deploy Teradici CAS within their existing infrastructure, and users will love the color accuracy, incredible responsiveness, audio-video sync, multi-monitor support, and many other features that enable the Mac experience from anywhere.”

For industries that are working in a hybrid environment, such as media and creative professionals, offering secure remote access to applications is more critical than ever. Using Teradici CAS, Mac users can now access their high-performance workflows — including VFX, animation, structural design, video editing, and other high-performance workflows — from anywhere they have a strong internet connection.

Using the Teradici PCoIP remote display protocol, IT professionals will enjoy increased security as corporate assets remain securely located in industry-compliant, on-site content networks.

“Support for macOS in Teradici CAS provides artists and producers with extraordinary flexibility to choose how they work, including on macOS,” said Raymond Thompson, Sr. Director Partner and Industry Marketing, Avid. “A significant number of Avid Media Composer users prefer a Mac, and now with Teradici CAS macOS support, content creators can have the high-quality remote experience they need to work from anywhere using any OS they prefer.”

All existing Teradici PCoIP endpoints with macOS, Windows, Linux, PCoIP Zero Clients, and PCoIP-enabled thin clients can connect to a macOS computer. If you want to learn more about the solution, Teradici is hosting a webinar in early September to look further at the solution. MacStadium is a great partner to consider if you’re looking to roll out a fleet of remote Macs without hosting them in your own data center.

