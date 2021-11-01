Apple releases tvOS 15.1.1 for Apple TV users

One week after the release of tvOS 15.1 to the public, Apple today is rolling out tvOS 15.1.1 to Apple TV users.

Apple released tvOS 15.1 to the public last week, bringing a handful of notable new features including SharePlay, upgrades for HomePod compatibility, and more. Today’s release of tvOS 15.1.1 makes further refinements and improvements to those features. Apple is also beta testing tvOS 15.2 separately with other enhancements.

The build number for today’s update is 19J581, but Apple has not provided any release notes with details on what’s new or changed. The update likely focuses on minor under-the-hood bug fixes and performance improvements.

You can update your Apple TV to tvOS 15.1.1 by heading to the Settings app, choosing System, then choosing Software Update. Let us know if you spot anything new down in the comments.

