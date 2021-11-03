Apple debuts new original podcast, the true crime series ‘Hooked’

Apple today launched its first standalone original podcast series, entitled ‘Hooked’. Apple’s previous podcast releases have all been tied to Apple TV+ properties (such as The Line) or Apple News (Apple News Today). No such TV project has been announced — so far — for Hooked.

Hooked is a nine-part true crime podcast about the true story of Tony Hathaway, whose opioid addition led him down a career in bank robbery. The show is available for free inside of the Apple Podcasts app, or via this RSS feed to listen in any podcasts app.

Hooked is hosted by journalist Josh Dean, featuring clips from years of interviews with Hathaway’s family and law enforcement.

Apple has launched the show with three episodes upfront and new episodes will debut on Wednesdays.

The company’s plans for original podcasts remains somewhat unclear. For instance, it is not known how many original podcast productions Apple has in development. Only one show has been previously reported as ordered to series, an as-yet-unreleased documentary podcast about Siegfried & Roy.

Previous podcasts from Apple have all been siblings to an original television project, such as the Foundation or For All Mankind companion podcasts. In a similar vein, ‘The Line’ was launched as a six-part podcast series to accompany a four-part TV+ series premiering later this month.

So far, Hooked has no such TV association, although the podcast is still published by Apple TV+ and it is possible a TV adaptation is announced later.

