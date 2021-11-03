Apple releases HomePod 15.1.1 Software with bug fixes

Apple is releasing HomePod 15.1.1 Software to all users today. This update comes a few days after the company seeded version 15.1.1 of tvOS.

Today’s build is 1A2591. It’s not yet clear what is changing with this version, but it’s probably just bug fixes, as with tvOS 15.1.1.

Also this week, Apple launched three new colors of the HomePod mini which ship with version 15 of the software. With version 15.1, Apple finally brought support for Lossless quality and Dolby Atmos to the original smart speaker.

At 9to5Mac, we conducted a few tests trying to stream in Dolby Atmos with a pair of HomePod mini speakers, but Apple Music didn’t show the toggle of “Dolby Atmos,” only “Lossless.” Not only that but Apple’s release notes also make clear that the HomePod mini can’t play Spatial Audio, except if you connect them to the Apple TV…

If you haven’t yet tried out these new features on your HomePod, just make sure it’s updated and follow these steps:

Open the Home app

Click in the Home icon on the top left corner

Choose “Home Settings” then click on your profile

In “Media,” click on the “Apple Music” tab

Toggle on “Lossless Audio” and “Dolby Atmos”

You can find it here with everything new with HomePod Version 15.

