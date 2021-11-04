Apple TV+ announces new four-part docuseries on NBA legend Magic Johnson

- Nov. 4th 2021 6:13 am PT

Apple TV+ today announced that it has picked up a new docuseries centering on the life and career of NBA icon Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson. A release date for the four-part series has not yet been finalized.

As part of a continuing expansion of sports-related content for the service, the new series pickup hails from New Slate Ventures and XTR Production.

It will explore Johnson’s life and accomplishments using never-before-seen archive footage and interviews with Johnson himself.

Earlier this week, Apple signed a deal with the production company of former ESPN president John Skipper in order to secure more unscripted sports documentaries for its content pipeline. The service is also currently airing the fictional NBA series ‘Swagger’, executive produced by Kevin Durant.

