9to5Rewards: iPhone 13 Pro giveaway + eco-friendly cases from Survivor

In case you missed it last week, 9to5Rewards has teamed up with Survivor to giveaway the new iPhone 13 Pro. Head below for a closer look at some of our favourite cases from Survivor, and enter for your chance to win Apple’s latest device:

Sustainable Protection for iPhone 13

Readers looking for a reliable case for their new iPhone 13 can get eco-friendly protection from Survivor. The ‘made from recycled materials’ collection from Survivor is available for every model of the iPhone 13. In addition to being a more sustainable option, the new lineup provides a bunch of essential features to compliment and protect your device.

For those currently powering their device with MagSafe, the latest collection from Survivor is built to be compatible with Apple’s new charging tech. And with up to four layers of protection on the new line, Survivor protects against drops up to 20ft. Survivor also incorporates dust-resistant port covers and a scratch resistant material that additionally provides antimicrobial defense. Check out the full collection.

How to enter:

For your chance to win the iPhone 13 Pro (128GB), enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for Survivor’s and 9to5Mac’s newsletters. Be sure to follow 9to5Mac on Facebook or Twitter & follow the company on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter for the latest updates. Entries are open until Nov. 26, 2021. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here.

Apple iphone 13 pro

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: