New Twitter search button added to iOS app, to search specific accounts

A new Twitter search button has been added to the iOS app, making it easier to search the tweets of a specific user …

XDA Developers first spotted it.

We have discovered that a Search @Username’s Tweets button is appearing on the latest (stable) version of the iPhone app. This new button — located in the top right corner, next to the 3-dot menu — allows iOS users to dig through their own Tweets or any other account’s. When you click it, you get a search field where you can enter the term(s) you’re looking for. Once you hit enter, you will be taken to a screen similar to that of the existent search functionality. There the search term will change to: From:Username Term.

As the site notes, the functionality itself isn’t new. You could always do this manually using the “from:<username> <searchtext>” format. But this wasn’t exactly discoverable, so the new Twitter search button is likely to make the functionality available to a much wider range of users.

Twitter commonly tests new features by making them available to a limited selection of users, but this feature appears to be rolling out to everyone.

It’s not the only Twitter change we’ve seen this week – the company has also improved its Instagram integration.

The company says that Twitter Card previews will start rolling out today. “Now, when you share an Instagram link on Twitter, a preview of that post will appear.” This means that when someone shares an Instagram link to Twitter, you’ll see a preview of the Instagram post in the Twitter application, just like you do for most other links shared on the platform.

The company may have slightly less money to spend on new features: A recent report suggest that Apple’s app privacy policy could cost social media companies almost $10B in the second half of this year.

