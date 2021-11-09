Apple introduces special-edition holiday gift card, sticker, and at-home card templates

This morning Apple debuted their 2021 holiday gift guide, and as part of the announcement they’ve also revealed a new holiday-themed gift card. This is the second holiday-themed Apple gift card that the company has made, with last year’s being a twist on the six-color Apple logo. The new cards have a red Apple logo sticker with a gift wrapping design on top of it.

Apple hasn’t shipped red stickers outside of a product box in quite a long time. Most recently they shipped red stickers in the pink M1 iMac box. Several years ago the company also gave away (PRODUCT) Red stickers in Apple Stores with the purchase of Red products.

The new gift cards can be purchased in standard $25, $50, or $100 amounts. The company also offers the option to set your own balance if you’d like to gift someone just the right amount for a specific product.

Apple is also debuting new Keynote templates for creating some really cool holiday greeting cards at home. The templates are downloadable from Apple’s holiday gift guide page as a Keynote file. From there you can follow the step-by-step instructions for creating, animating, and sharing your cards.

The greeting card template will work on macOS, iPadOS, and iOS, so no matter which Apple device you are using you can build a card. Since Apple is treating this as an at-home Today at Apple session, there are also helpful tips and tricks from Apple retail store employees littered throughout the presentation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: