Apple TV app gets new sidebar on iPad and dedicated Store tab with iOS 15.2 beta 2

Apple today released the second beta of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 for developers, which comes with child communication safety features in iMessage and a Hide My Email option in Apple’s Mail app. Interestingly, today’s beta also brings a refreshed design to the Apple TV app on iPad with a new sidebar. In addition, there’s now a dedicated Store tab in the app.

The first thing iPad users will notice when they first open the Apple TV app on their iPad is a new sidebar, which replaces the tab bar at the bottom of the screen. There, users can easily find all sections of the Apple TV app, including Watch Now, Apple TV+ Originals, Search, and Library.

The sidebar has the same look as it does in other iPad apps that already have it, such as Music, Photos, and even Safari. As for iPhone and Mac users, they will also get a new dedicated Store tab in the Apple TV app with iOS 15.2 beta 2 and macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 2.

Previously the movies and TV shows in the iTunes Store were merged with the content found in the Apple TV app, so there was no easy way to search just for content available for purchase. As expected, the Store tab only shows what is available in the iTunes Store for purchase or rental, but users can still see if the content is also available on a supported streaming service.

We don’t know exactly when iOS 15.2 will become available to the public, but the final release will likely arrive by the end of the year.

