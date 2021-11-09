Jony Ive still collaborating with team at Apple, ‘LoveFrom’ name inspired by Steve Jobs

About a half-hour ago, Jony Ive sat down with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as part of the RE:WIRED conference to talk about his new design collective LoveFrom. The conversation delved into Jony’s relationship with Steve Jobs, reflections on the 20th anniversary of the iPod, and how LoveFrom works with Apple.

Ive and Wintour already have a great relationship, dare I say friendship, so this interview was extremely natural. The two talked about Apple’s transition into wearables and how it really began 20 years ago with the introduction of the first iPod’s white earbuds. Ive talked through that process and how they realized that their products were now being worn on peoples’ bodies and how that altered their thinking. He went as far to even talk about the future of wearable technology that goes under your skin and how that will eventually change the way products are designed.

Most notably, though, he made it quite clear that he is still actively working with his team at Apple. It’s been widely questioned whether or not Ive was still involved in product development and it appears that he has been. Ive didn’t get into specifics but we had previously heard earlier this year from Wired that he was involved in the design of the colorful M1 iMac, not no specific capacity was offered.

We also learned where the name “LoveFrom” came from. Ive says that he was inspired by Jobs and his belief in expressing gratitude for humanity through making great products. It’s been publicly known for a bit that companies such as Airbnb and Ferrari are clients of the collective, and even Prince Charles recently teamed up with them to create the Terra Cotta Seal. But Jony revealed that the LoveFrom team is actively working on their next project with luxury outdoor wear maker Moncler.

