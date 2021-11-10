Here’s how the new Mindfulness app and Reflect work in watchOS 8

Apple is putting more of a focus on mental health with watchOS 8, iOS 15, and macOS Monterey. And for Apple Watch, the Breathe app has been reworked with a new Reflect activity in addition to the updated Breathe experience. Here’s how the Mindfulness app works in watchOS 8.

Evolving on the Breathe app meditations in watchOS 7 and earlier, the new Reflect activity in the redesigned and renamed Mindfulness app in watchOS 8 starts with a prompt to focus your thoughts and attention.

While it’s just Reflect and Breathe in the Mindfulness app for now, Apple may be planning to bring audio meditations to Apple Watch. The new Mindfulness app comes alongside the new Focus mode that works across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.

How the Mindfulness app works on Apple Watch in watchOS 8

The Mindfulness app features a new icon and so do Breathe and Reflect

Inside the app, Reflect is the top option

Give it a tap to start a Reflect session or tap the three-dot icon to change session length and see tips

Here’s a look at a prompt you might see, at the bottom tap Begin to start

During the reflection, you’ll see a fluid, abstract wallpaper flowing between different colors

You can swipe from left to right and tap End if you can’t finish a session You can also just leave the app by pressing the Digital Crown to end a session

if you can’t finish a session At the end of the session, you’ll see a summary of your total “Mindful Minutes” for the day, your heart rate during the session, and up top a message to “Carry this feeling of relaxation with you.”

Here are a few more examples of the prompts that Apple uses for Reflect:

In watchOS 8 you’ll get reminders in the morning and night to take some time for Mindfulness. You can also customize when or if you get those notifications along with other settings in the iPhone’s Watch app > My Watch tab > Mindfulness

Apple has also added a Mindfulness section to the Summary page of the Fitness app in iOS 15 Unfortunately for now, there’s not a way to hide that section for those who don’t want it there



The Breathe experience works the same in the new Mindfulness app overall but has a fresh design with the same new UI as Reflect.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: