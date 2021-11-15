Safari Technology Preview updated with 120Hz scrolling support on new MacBook Pro

Apple on Monday released a Safari Technology Preview update with a nice addition for 2021 MacBook Pro users, as the new version enables 120Hz scrolling for ProMotion displays. This comes after users complained that scrolling webpages in Safari didn’t look smooth even with a high refresh rate display.

Version 135 of the Safari Technology Preview comes with support for 120Hz scroll animations, which should make everything look smoother on the new MacBook Pro. For some unknown reason, Apple shipped macOS Monterey without full 120Hz support in its native apps – which is odd since ProMotion is one of the main selling points of the 2021 MacBook Pro.

Unfortunately, since Safari Technology Preview is an experimental version for developers, it will take some time before the native macOS version of Safari gets updated with full ProMotion support.

In addition to 120Hz support, Safari Technology Preview 135 also comes with other enhancements and new features, as you can see below:

Release notes for Safari Technology Preview 135 are available with accent-color, lazy image loading, smooth scroll animations at 120Hz, requestVideoFrameCallback API, and new viewport units including: small svw/svh, large lvw/lvh, & dynamic dvw/dvh.

For users who already have Safari Technology Preview installed, the update is available through the Software Update menu within the System Preferences app. If you don’t have the Safari Technology Preview installed, it is available for download on the Apple Developer website. This version of Safari can be installed on macOS Monterey and macOS Big Sur without replacing the main Safari app.

