Twitter acquires ‘Threader’ app for iOS for new long-form features

One week after launching its Twitter Blue subscription platform in the US and other countries, Twitter announced that it’s acquiring Threader. For those unfamiliar, Threader is a popular third-party app that lets users create and share long-form threads on Twitter.

One of the features of the Twitter Blue subscription service is a “Reader” mode that takes multi-tweet threads on Twitter and compiles them into an easy-to-read format. This is similar to the functionality offered by the Threader application.

The Threader application and service will shut down on December 15. The company says that all existing subscriptions have been canceled, but users can continue to enjoy premium features until the shutdown date. The acquisition will bring the Threader experience to Twitter, helping to make “threads enjoyable in a distraction-free format.”

Threader is now a part of Twitter! Since the beginning of this journey, we have always believed that Twitter hosts some of the best content on the Internet. Today, we’re closing the loop. We’re bringing the Threader experience to Twitter, making threads enjoyable in a distraction-free format. We noticed the kind of amazing content shared by people on Twitter who worked around the 280 character limit to express longer thoughts, but they were hard to find and even more difficult to read. We felt a desire to highlight these great stories and knowledge shared on the platform.

As first noted by TechCrunch, Threader co-founder Marie Denis will join Twitter’s Longform team following this acquisition. Other terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Threader is still available on the App Store (for now) if you’d like to check it out prior to the December 15 shutdown date.

