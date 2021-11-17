Apple ramps up hiring for first retail store in India after delays due to COVID-19

Apple fans in India have been waiting for an Apple retail store for quite a few years now. It was supposed to launch this year, but due to COVID-19, the company had to delay its plans. Now, Apple is finally starting to hire people.

According to Apple’s head of recruiting in India in a LinkedIn post, the company is now hiring workers for its retail stores. Renu Sevanthi shared a post from another employee, Nidhi Sharma. She writes:

Today marks one of the major milestones in creating History for Apple Retail in India… 🥳🥳🥳

We are now LIVE 🇮🇳 and we are bringing our very 1st 2 stores to India in Mumbai & Delhi! 🎊🙌🏻🤩 A job at Apple is unlike any other you’ve had. You’ll be challenged. You’ll be inspired. And you’ll be proud. Because whatever your job is here, you’ll be part of something big and extraordinary. So if you’re someone who’s passionate about delivering exemplary experiences and enriching lives, this is the place for you. 😊 You can now apply to our store roles through the Careers website.

As of now, there are over 13 positions available in “various locations within India.” Apple will be opening two stores in the country soon, which are in Mumbai and Delhi. It’s not clear when the company will open them, but it could start sometime in 2022.

Among the positions available includes technical specialist, store leader, specialist, senior manager, operations expert, manager, genius, and more.

If you’re curious about the positions opened in India, you can check Apple’s job page here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: