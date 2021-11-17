iOS 15.2 beta no longer disables Face ID on iPhone 13 after screen replacement

After iPhone 13 was announced in September, many repair shops noticed that it wasn’t possible to replace the device’s screen without disabling Face ID. After several complaints, Apple confirmed that it would no longer restrict DIY screen replacement for iPhone 13 — and now those restrictions are gone with the latest beta version of iOS 15.2.

As shown in a video from repair shop iCorrect (via the Verge), iOS 15.2 beta no longer disables Face ID when the user replaces the iPhone 13 screen with another one without moving the microcontroller from the original phone to the other. Previously, if the screen was replaced without changing the microcontroller, Face ID would simply stop working.

As iFixit recently explained, such a restriction makes iPhone repairs more difficult for independent shops. Luckily, users who chose not to take their iPhone 13 to Apple or an authorized repair center will no longer experience problems with Face ID.

This move follows an announcement from Apple earlier today in which the company confirmed that, for the first time, it will provide genuine iPhone and Mac parts to users interested in repairing the devices themselves. At first, the program will provide screen, battery, and camera parts for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

You can check out the video below showing Face ID working on an iPhone 13 with a replaced screen:

It’s worth noting that although Face ID now works after a screen replacement, users will still see a message saying that the screen is not genuine — but at least they can remain using all the iPhone features.

There’s no word on when iOS 15.2 will be officially available to users.

