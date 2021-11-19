Deals: Best Buy Apple Black Friday sale, Apple Pencil 2 hits $99, more

Heading into the weekend, all of the best deals are now live with Best Buy’s annual Apple Black Friday sale leading the way. That’s alongside an Amazon low on Apple Pencil 2 at $99 and these sleek Level HomeKit smart locks from $149. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy launched Apple Black Friday sale

With just a week left until Black Friday properly arrives, Best Buy is officially launching its new holiday sale today. After seeing a collection of discounts go live throughout the month of November, it’s all returning alongside a wave of entirely new deals to deliver the best prices of the holiday season. Everything still comes backed by the added assurance of Best Buy’s price guarantee as well.

Among all of the discounts, a highlight goes to the Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $199. As an offer that we’ve only seen a handful of times throughout 2021, this is down from the usual $349 price tag in order to live up to its Black Friday pricing and deliver an all-time low at $150 off.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated for supplying power to your device. There’s also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. On top of working with previous-generation iPad Pros, this will also work with the latest M1 device, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple Pencil 2 falls to new Amazon low of $99

Amazon is now offering the Apple Pencil 2 for $99. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at an Amazon all-time low of $30 off while beating our previous mention by $1.

Whether you recently picked up the new iPad mini 6 or one of the flagship iPad Pros, bringing Apple Pencil 2 into the mix helps get the most out of what iPadOS has to offer. Alongside a refreshed design that magnetically snaps onto the side of your iPad for charging and storage, it’ll also upgrade your digital art game alongside note taking and more.

Save on Level HomeKit smart locks

Amazon now offers the Level Touch HomeKit Smart Lock for $233. Marking only the second notable discount to date, you’re looking at nearly 30% in savings from the usual $329 price tag that’s well under our previous $300 mention earlier this fall. There’s also additional models on sale from $149.

With a streamlined design that hardly looks like it is packing as much smart home prowess as you’ll find, Level Touch arrives with a sleek satin nickel finish. Alongside the traditional key hole, there’s also a wide range of ways to unlock including HomeKit and Siri, the companion app via Bluetooth, NFC-based keycards, and living up to its name, a touch capacitive exterior. In our hands-on review, we found that Level Touch was the “most versatile smart lock” on the market, despite looking like an ordinary deadbolt.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Epos H3Pro Hybrid Review: Performance comes at a price [Video]

Battlefield 2042 gameplay first impressions from press review event [Video]

Anker Soundcore Frames review: quick-swappable style smart sunglasses [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: