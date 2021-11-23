Aqara launches new G3 camera with HomeKit Secure Video and 2K resolution in the US

Aqara has just released a new camera that supports HomeKit and HomeKit Secure Video along with serving as a Zigbee 3.0 hub. The new G3 camera includes 2k resolution with a pan-and-tilt option and also includes local facial and gesture recognition features.

The camera is a great addition to HomeKit as it supports HomeKit Secure Video, but it’s also widely compatible with other smart home platforms including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. As a smart home hub, it allows all Aqara devices to connect to HomeKit. With this option, you can integrate Aqara’s water leak sensor into your HomeKit ecosystem and receive alerts from the Home app if water is detected. As a Zigbee 3.0 hub, the G3 camera can connect countless Zigbee devices to your network without worrying about which smart home platform each device is compatible with.

Depending on your smart home and entertainment room setup, the Aqara G3 camera also has a built-in IR controller that can make your existing infrared-compatible devices smart and support local automations. All of the IR automations happy locally and will run even if there is no active internet connection. The Aqara G3 also includes supports facial recognition and gesture recognition features, both of which can be used to trigger home automations. An example of this in practice is holding up four fingers to trigger an automation to turn your lights on.

The new Aqara G3 camera is compatible with 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi networks for maximum compatibility. It’s powered by a USB-C port, so it can be flexibly integrated into existing charging stations.

I will have a full review in the coming weeks for my HomeKit Weekly series.

