Apple updates Shazam for iOS to recognize even more songs than before

- Nov. 24th 2021 11:15 am PT

0

Apple is continuing to enhance the music recognition service Shazam, which it originally acquired back in 2018. In a new update today, Shazam for iOS should now be able to recognize even more songs…

According to the release notes for today’s update to Shazam, the app’s listening recognition technology has been updated to listen “harder” and “longer” to recognize what’s playing. “Shazam now finds more songs by trying harder, for longer. Tap to Shazam to give it a go,” Apple says.

Ideally, Shazam is able to identify whatever song is playing within just a few seconds, but that’s not always the case. With today’s update, the Shazam application will listen for a longer amount of time before giving up. This should mean that Shazam is even more useful than before.

Even as the dedicated Shazam app for iOS has become more powerful over the years, Apple has also integrated the Shazam technology deeply into iOS itself. With the release of iOS 14.2 last year, Apple added a brand new Shazam toggle that can be added to Control Center. Third-party applications are not able to integrate with the Control Center toggles, so this is a benefit of Shazam being owned by Apple.

You can download the latest version of Shazam for iPhone on the App Store for free.

Read more about Shazam:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Shazam

Shazam

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.