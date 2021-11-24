Stacktrace Podcast 163: “The Rambo Objective-C Manifest”

Rambo shares his set of principles for when and how to rewrite existing Objective-C code in Swift, John talks about his preferred workshop formats, and the two discuss the current state of Apple’s services.
