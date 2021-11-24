Tim Cook talks DIY repair announcement, Apple’s next ‘big thing’ in new interview

Apple last week celebrated the opening of The Grove Apple Store in Los Angeles, an “entirely reimagined” version of the store that first opened in 2002. Alongside the cast of Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso, Apple CEO Tim Cook was also in attendance and joined KTLA for a short interview.

Cook’s interview with KTLA’s Rich DeMuro was conducted at the new Apple Store at The Grove in Los Angeles. In regards to the store itself, Cook explained that it services as a “place for people to come in and browse and come in and explore technology and find out what the products will do for them.”

The Apple CEO also briefly touched on Apple’s recent decision to make repair parts and manuals available to iPhone owners for DIY repairs:

Well, we realized that there were some people who wanted to do this and that are trained to do this. They’re the Popular Mechanics crowd if you will, which I love and have been focused on my entire life. It feels good to put the manuals out there and get the parts out there that enables people to do this. Still, if you’re not comfortable doing that, we encourage you to come in the Apple Store and get it done for you. That’s still the best way for most people.

As for the future, Cook teased that Apple continues to be “very focused” on artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and autonomy.

“We’re very focused on augmented reality, we’re very focused on artificial intelligence… we’re very focused on autonomy, we’re very focused on all these things that are core technologies, and we’ll use them in a variety of ways,” stated Cook. Then I asked if Apple would have something that is the “next big thing,” and he said, “Of course… Apple will always have something that is the next big thing. And fortunately we have a lot of things that are the current big things.”

The full interview can be watched below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: