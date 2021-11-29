Jack Dorsey stepping down from his role as Twitter CEO

Jack Dorsey will soon be stepping down from his role as the CEO of Twitter, according to a new report from CNBC. Shares of Twitter stock jumped more than 10% on the report, but more details on who’s in line to succeed Dorsey are unclear.

Update: Twitter has confirmed the news. CTO Parag Argawal will take over as CEO, Dorsey will remain on the board through his term and will then depart.

This isn’t the first time Dorsey has exited his role as CEO of Twitter. Dorsey first served as the company’s CEO until 2008 when he transitioned to chairman of the board. Then, in 2015 he took over as interim CEO when Dick Costolo resigned. A few months later, Dorsey was named permanent CEO.

Dorsey is also the CEO of Square, a financial services and digital payments company. Dorsey cofounded Square in 2009 and has split his time between both companies since then.

More details on Dorsey’s departure from Twitter are unclear. Neither Twitter nor Dorsey have commented on or confirmed CNBC’s report and it’s unclear who will succeed Dorsey as CEO. Maybe they will be more receptive to adding an edit button.

It’s unclear who’s set to succeed Dorsey. But if he steps down, the next CEO will have to meet Twitter’s aggressive internal goals. The company said earlier this year it aims to have 315 million monetizable daily active users by the end of 2023 and to at least double its annual revenue in that year.

Who do you think should take over as Twitter CEO following Dorsey’s departure? What changes would you hope to see? Let us know down in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: