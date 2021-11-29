TikTok relaunches Q&A feature with more options; now lets users tag other people in videos

Earlier this year, TikTok introduced a new Q&A feature to let users send questions to the creators – similar to what you can do on Instagram with the question boxes. The feature mysteriously disappeared from the social network months later, but now TikTok is relaunching Q&A with even more options.

As noted by social media consultant Natt Navarra, the Q&A feature is back on TikTok. This time, however, the company has also added an option to invite other people to answer your questions.

Users can choose whether to make Q&A visible on their profile and also choose who can invite them to answer questions. As shown in a screenshot, TikTok users can restrict Q&A to followers, friends who follow you back, or no one. If you disable the Q&A feature, the questions and answers will not appear on your profile for others.

TikTok is also developing another feature called “Ask on TikTok,” which, as the name suggests, is an open community for asking questions on the social network. There’s a list of all the questions submitted by users, and each one shows the answers to that question in videos.

On a related note, TikTok will also let users tag other people in videos, so it will be easier to show others who is with you in a clip.

You can download TikTok for free on the App Store.

New! TikTok has relaunched its Q&A feature with new features You can now invite other people to answer your question TikTok is building out an Ask on TikTok community feature h/t @Sam_Schmir pic.twitter.com/D4GsnwVLrX — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 29, 2021

