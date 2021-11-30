Tuesday’s best deals: Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ $120 off, iPad Pro Keyboard Folio $99, more

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean the deals have to. Today, we’re tracking a notable Apple Watch Nike+ promotion on Series 6 and SE models at up to $120 off alongside Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Nike+ models now up to $120 off

Nike is now rolling out a collection of Apple Watch Nike+ price cuts, delivering an extra 20% in savings on top of already discounted styles. Our top pick is the Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ 44mm GPS at $309. Normally fetching $429, this is a new all-time low at $120 off the going rate and marks a new all-time low that’s $70 below previous mentions.

Going with the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be sacrificing too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models alongside the even sportier Nike+ band and some exclusive watch faces.

Save on Apple Watch SE, too!

Also on sale is the Apple Watch SE Nike+ editions , dropping to the best prices of the year with the aforementioned code. In particular, the 44mm GPS + Cellular offering has hit $258, which is down from $359— you’re looking at the same 22% in savings as the lead deal and much of the same all-time low status. The 44mm GPS model is also down to $222.

Apple Watch SE arrives with a more affordable design than the flagship Series 6 above, but it still packs many of the most popular features. There’s a Retina OLED display that’s complemented by a swim-proof design, heart rate monitoring, and other fitness tracking functionality— that said, you will miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor here.

Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro/Air hits $99

Amazon is now offering the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air at $99. Normally fetching $179, you’re looking at the best price to date at $80 off the usual going rate and $11 under our previous mention. This is also only the second notable discount of the year.

Quite like you’d expect from the name, this cover features a folio design that packs in a keyboard for stowing your device in. Connecting with Apple’s Smart Connector, it’s compatible with both 11-inch iPad Pro as well as iPad Air to deliver an elevated typing experience. Get some additional details in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Epos H3Pro Hybrid Review: Performance comes at a price [Video]

Battlefield 2042 gameplay first impressions from press review event [Video]

Anker Soundcore Frames review: quick-swappable style smart sunglasses [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: