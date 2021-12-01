A look inside Apple’s second Berlin store, opening December 2

Apple is opening a new store in Berlin on December 2. The Rosenthaler Strasse retail store is Apple’s second in the city, joining its Kurfürstendamm location.

The new store is the city’s center, in the Mitte borough by the Hackesche Höfe, surrounded by historical locations, as well as art and design studios.

“We’re excited to open our second store in Berlin, right in the heart of Mitte,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “Blending Apple’s exceptional technology and tools with the creative passion we share with this community gives us the opportunity to create something really special for our customers in Germany.”

For the opening, Apple will be hosting local artists from the art collective Parallel Universe. The illustrators will be live-drawing on an iPad Pro at the Forum and Video wall, home to Today at Apple sessions.

The photographs show the store continues Apple’s trend of implementing pickup locations, first trialed last year. This location is the first time a dedicated Apple Pickup location has made its way to Europe.

The newly dedicated Apple Pickup area, the first of its kind in Europe, makes it even more convenient for customers to pick up their products ordered online. Like all Apple facilities globally, Apple Rosenthaler Straße will run entirely on 100 percent renewable energy.

For the opening day, however, you can’t just show up, as Apple notes:

Apple Rosenthaler Straße opens Thursday, December 2, at 10 a.m. CET in Berlin. On opening day, customers will be able to book an appointment for an introduction to the store and shopping only. The store will open with limited capacity and social distancing in place. Beginning December 3, the store will offer walk-ins, Apple Pickup and service for Genius support and Shop with a Specialist. The store will open with the same health measures for visitors as seen in all retail destinations across Berlin, including proof of 2G status, mask requirement, and social distancing. To book a reservation, customers can visit apple.com/de/retail/rosenthalerstrasse.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: