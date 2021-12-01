‘Father of the iPod’ Tony Fadell releasing new memoir next year

Tony Fadell, often referred to as the “Father of the iPod,” is releasing a new book next year. The book, entitled Build: An Unorthodox Guide to Making Things Worth Making, could provide some interesting insight into the creation of the iPod and more.

Over the years, Fadell has provided a number of interesting inside details on the creation of the iPhone and iPod in various interviews and speeches. In Build, we expect even more stories from Fadell’s time at Apple.

Known as the “Father of the iPod,” Fadell is also often credited as a co-inventor of the iPhone. He originally joined Apple in 2001 and served as the senior vice president in charge of the iPod. He was responsible for iPod hardware and software, while also working on iPhone hardware and software between 2006 and 2008. He then departed Apple and went on to serve as the cofounder of Nest, the smart home company eventually acquired by Google.

Build is being teased with the following summary of Fadell’s career thus far:

Tony Fadell started his 30 year Silicon Valley career at General Magic, the most influential startup nobody has ever heard of. Then he went on to make the iPod and iPhone, start Nest and create the Nest Learning Thermostat. Throughout his career Tony has authored more than 300 patents. He now leads the investment and advisory firm Future Shape, where he mentors the next generation of startups that are changing the world.

Build is slated for release on May 10, 2022, and you can pre-order it today on Amazon.

