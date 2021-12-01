WhatsApp for iOS testing new ‘undo’ button for Status posts

WhatsApp is continuing to improve its Stories-like feature called Status. The company is now testing a new “undo” feature for users who have second thoughts about their posts.

According to WABetaInfo, beta version 2.21.240.17 of WhatsApp brings not only fixes when posting new status updates, it also brings a new option to undo the status updated when you upload it.

After publishing the status update, the option “Undo” will be momentarily visible: if you select it, the status update will be automatically deleted for everyone. This shortcut is useful when you post something by mistake and you want to quickly delete it

WABetaInfo notes that this feature is available to some WhatsApp beta testers starting today, and it will roll out for more users in the coming updates.

A month ago, WhatsApp started testing another beta feature that will allow users to view specific business account status updates. According to WABetainfo, it allows “viewing status updates directly within Business info.”

The blog explains that “after tapping the profile photo, you can choose between viewing it or the status update.” As of now, general users of WhatsApp can only find status updates within the proper tab.

Status has existed in WhatsApp for a few years now. It works like Instagram Stories, which copied the famous Snapchat feature. In 2017, Facebook – now Meta – heavily pushed this feature on all its major platforms: Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Currently, only Messenger has lost the ability to create and view Stories, while the company has combined Instagram and Facebook’s features.

