Apple announces 2021 App Store Award winners, highlighting ‘connection’ as trend of the year

Apple has announced its 2021 App Store Award recipients today, and this year’s list of winners all stand out for enhancing connection and interaction throughout the year. Included in the list of 15 apps and games are LumaFusion, Carrot Weather, Among Us!, and Bumble.

Here are the 2021 App Store Award winners:

Apps

iPhone App of the Year: Toca Life World, from Toca Boca.

iPad App of the Year: LumaFusion, from LumaTouch.

Mac App of the Year: Craft, from Luki Labs Limited.

Apple TV App of the Year: DAZN, from DAZN Group.

Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather, from Grailr.

Games

Trend of the Year

Apple’s App Store team also highlighted a trend in apps across 2021 that is connection. ” This year’s trend winners brought people together in meaningful ways — while meeting social, personal, and professional needs for users around the world,” Apple says.

Read more about why these apps were chosen to highlight the trend of the year as well as the most downloaded apps of the year in 2021 on Apple’s Newsroom.

Follow more of my work

You can follow more of my work on 9to5Mac and Space Explored, hear me on the 9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast, and follow me on Twitter and Instagram!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: