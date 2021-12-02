How to do special characters and letter accents on Mac

- Dec. 2nd 2021 3:00 am PT

0

Want to learn the quickest way to type special characters on macOS? Read along for how to do letter accents on Mac and more.

There are multiple ways to do special characters and letter accents on Mac from a direct option on your keyboard to using shortcuts and the menu bar.

Below we’ll look at the quickest option first, then dive into more ways to type not just letter accents but a variety of special characters on Mac.

How to do letter accents on Mac and other special characters

  • Press and hold the letter on your keyboard that you want to add an accent to (works on iPhone/iPad too)
    • Click the special character you want or choose it with the associated number with your keyboard
    • The letter accent menu won’t show up if there aren’t any options available
    • Some apps may not support letter accents
  • And you can use special character keyboard shortcuts
    • Open System Preferences > Keyboard > Input Sources
      • Press and hold option on the keyboard to see some of the special characters (e.g. option + p = π)
      • Press and hold option + shift on the keyboard to see more special characters (e.g. option + shift + k = )
      • Another way to use these is dead keys
      • Now you can start to memorize the keyboard shortcuts for these
    • You can also click the check at the bottom of Input Sources to add it to your menu bar for quick access, then choose Keyboard Viewer or Show Emoji & Symbols

Alternative: You can also go to System Preferences > Keyboard > Text to create your own text shortcut for a special character you use often.

Emoji shortcut on Mac: Use the keyboard shortcut command + control + spacebar to pull up the emoji/symbol picker in most applications.

Here’s how it looks to pull up quick letter accents on Mac:

How to do letter accents on Mac - walkthrough press and hold the letter

Here’s how it looks to pull up the keyboard viewer to see the special characters and learn the keyboard shortcuts via System Preferences > Keyboard > Input Sources:

Now you can press and hold option or option + shift to see the various special characters:

To get to more unique symbols beyond emoji, after going to the menu bar and selecting Show Emoji & Symbols or using the keyboard shortcut command + control + spacebar, click the double arrow icon in the bottom corner or the rectangle in the top right corner.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac Mini. The Mac runs macOS for its operating system.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12